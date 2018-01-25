Artist to bring eclectic work to Carnegie Cultural Center

The Carnegie Cultural Center in New Hampton will unveil its latest exhbit — one featuring the eclectic, retrospective collection of watercolor and oil paintings by an area artist who has been around for a long time — at the beginning of next month.

“A Retrospective — 23 Years of My Eclectic Art Life” by Mary Ann Gloe of Decorah said her work spans more than two decades of art she has created.

It includes non-representational and abstracted works in watercolor and oil and realistic works mostly in watercolor,” she said. “Some date back 20 years or more and some were done this past year. Only one was completed in 2018, but the year is young.”

Gloe is a member of the Iowa Watercolor Society and has taken many of the workshops the group offers each summer, taught by nationally and internationally known watercolor artists. She is also a long time member of the Iowa Artists organization and participates in its regional shows each spring.

“I feel like I’m ‘a work in progress’ even though I am 81 years old,” she said. “I once considered myself primarily a watercolor artist, and I still find that medium challenging and exciting. But I keep exploring other artistic venues, a few of which are inspired by my compulsion to recycle and repurpose materials. I find myself drawn to painting in oil, doing collage and decoupage, wood-burning and whatever other means of self-expression intrigue me at any given moment,” she said.

Gloe’s exhibit will ran at the CCC in New Hampton from Feb. 1 through March 10.

