Artist finds comfort in the familiar

Jill Eike of the Carnegie Cultural Center is thrilled to be hanging the work of Ann McGregor on the walls.

“The way she captures the ecology and beauty of our environment is exceptional,” Eike said. “She has a very interesting and unique medium that she works with.”

McGregor’s work is featured as the latest exhibit at the New Hampton CCC, starting Monday. The exhibit is a pastel show entitled “Seeking the Sublime.”

McGregor, who has her work in galleries and sales outlets in Charles City and Nashua, is an award-winning local-area artist who works in soft pastels and depicts scenes of Iowa landscape and agriculture. McGregor is from Nashua.

“We’re thrilled to have someone from Nashua,” Eike said. “We serve the entire county and we like to reach out to other communities and get them involved. We want to let everyone shine.”

McGregor’s work will be on display until Nov. 5. There will be an open house — a gallery talk and public reception at the Carnegie Center with McGregor — on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. McGregor will be talking from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

