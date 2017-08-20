Home / News / Arts are focus on this safari
Donya Schroeder helps one of her Art Safari students with a visual arts project Wednesday afternoon.

Arts are focus on this safari

Sun, 08/20/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Upstairs, a group of older children were working on the performing arts Wednesday afternoon.
In the Carnegie Cultural Cultural basement, meanwhile, younger kids were putting together some pretty cool visual arts pieces.
Welcome to the Art Safari, a summer tradition at the New Hampton museum in which children get a chance to explore the entire spectrum of arts.
They act, they paint, they show off their creativity and they bring a whole lot of spunk to the old building on the corner of Main Street and Water Avenue.
“Oh my gosh, yes, the energy level goes up several notches during this week,” Carnegie Director Jill Eike said. 
