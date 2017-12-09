Assistant county attorney again takes supervisors to task on audit

Assistant Chickasaw County Attorney Mark Huegel gave the county supervisors an earful two weeks ago, and he filled their ears again last week.

Huegel again took the board to task for continuing to put the state budget audit on the agenda and then not discussing it in session.

The final audit results still haven’t been received from the state, so the supervisors have nothing to discuss. Supervisors Jacob Hackman and Tim Zoll explained that the reason for putting the item on the agenda is, in case the audit arrives on a Friday or later, the board has it on the agenda and can address it at a Monday meeting. If an item is not on the agenda in advance, it cannot be discussed at a public meeting.

“When you have that on the agenda, you’re supposed to have discussion about it,” Huegel said previously. “If you’re not going to talk about it, then don’t put it on the agenda.”

Last week, Huegel reiterated his complaints, and went a step further, mentioning that there are unsubstantiated rumors going around about the state audit, and there are claims that parts of the audit could be “explosive.”

The supervisors also learned at the meeting that the state audit is currently in the review stage, and that the state hoped to complete it in “a couple of months.”

