ATEK Metal Technologies expands plant

ATEK Metal Technologies, a leading permanent mold foundry, is expanding its plant and technical capabilities to keep up with growing demand. ATEK ships thousands of aluminum castings each day and has recently completed a significant expansion of its metal casting, heat treatment and finished machining capabilities.

“We added 40 percent to our low pressure permanent mold casting capacity to keep up with our accelerating growth,” said Tom Christie, president of ATEK Metal Technologies. “We also have added state-of-the-art precision machining capabilities to be able to provide our customers with cast and machined finished components.”

As part of the expansion, ATEK is improving its plant automation program with a major investment in robotic de-gating and deburring of castings. This system will be operational in July.

