Attitude of gratitude

Kenneth Shatek runs because, for awhile, he couldn’t run.

Not only did he, a graduate of the New Hampton Class of 1975, finish first in his age group of males 60-plus at the Glow Run for Ionia Fun Days Friday but, although he was the only one in his age group, he clocked in at about 25 minutes, averaging about an 8-minute mile since a 5k is 3.1 miles. Shatek was glad the organizers decided to hold the run at night because that way he could compete in Ionia’s run, then attend Riceville’s on Saturday morning.

“Ever since I quit milking cows I do a couple dozen 5ks a year plus a half marathon,” Shatek said.

Shatek, who now lives near Protivin with a Cresco address, worked milking cattle in the Elma area until injuries damaged his health — a kick in the knee in 2009, scoliosis, and a broken wrist, which led him to quit milking in January 2011.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 7 New Hampton Tribune.