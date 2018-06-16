Attorney: No harassment

An attorney hired by the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors has ruled that no “actionable harassment” took place against two former county officials and the county auditor.

Joseph Gamble made the ruling in a report the board received on Monday after former Emergency Management Director Ken Rasing, former County Attorney Pat Wegman and current County Auditor Joan Knoll said they felt they were being harassed by supervisors, even though a state re-audit found that “no fraud” had been committed by county officials.

Gamble met in person with “several” individuals including the complainants, and spoke by phone with individuals including Ray Armel and Michael Kennedy, the attorney wrote. He reviewed correspondence related to the state re-audit of the county, agendas, minutes and recordings of Board of Supervisors meetings.

