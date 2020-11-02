Audit questions crop up for county

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted its 2018-19 audit but also unanimously voted to send copies of it to both the County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office after several issues were reported.

The audit was completed by Hacker, Nelson and Co., and although the accounting firm that is based in Decorah and has an office in New Hampton found that the county’s budget remained in good shape, its auditors expressed concerns on a number of items — including the fact that it appears the Chickasaw County Conservation Board is renting out cropland without a lease, “questionable expenditures” by several departments and issues with vacation and sick leave.

“Look, we need to get these things corrected,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman said. “To have land being rented out without a lease, for example, that’s not a good thing. That’s not serving the public.”

For more on this story see the February 11 Tribune.