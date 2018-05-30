Auditor’s Office to be open Saturday for voting

With the primary election nearing, the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office will be open for early voting this Saturday [June 2] from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots for the June 5 primary election will be available at the Auditor’s Office until 5 p.m. next Monday.

The primary is set for June 5 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on election day.

In a primary, voters must select which party — Democrat, Republican or Libertarian — in which they cast ballots.

Ballots that have been mailed to voters must be postmarked on or before June 4.

Ballots can be delivered to the Auditor’s Office on Tuesday, June 5, before 9 p.m.

The primary will be the first to use Iowa’s new voting laws.

Voters will be required to show identification which consist of an Iowa driver’s license/non-operator ID, or U.S. passport, or U.S. military ID or veteran’s ID, or an Iowa voter identification card.

Alternative types of identification that would require proof of residency would be an out-of-state driver’s license/ non-operator identification card that is not expired, or an employer issued identification card that is not expired (must include an expiration date), or a student identification card issued by an Iowa high school or college that is not expired (must include an expiration date).

— This story appears in the May 31 Nashua Reporter and May 29 New Hampton Tribune.