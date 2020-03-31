Auditor: Vote absentee in primary

Chickasaw County’s June 2 primary ballot is set, and election officials are making a pitch to residents to “vote at home” because of concerns about the Coronavirus COVID-19.

“Hopefully, we’ve turned the corner by then,” said Chickasaw County Auditor Joan Knoll, who serves as the county’s top election official, “but we’re encouraging all voters to request an absentee ballot and vote from the comfort and security of their own homes.”

The filing deadline for the primary was this past Wednesday, although candidates had the opportunity to withdraw from the race until Friday.

