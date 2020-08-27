Auditors: Voters need to make just a single absentee ballot request

Iowa’s county auditors want potential November voters to know that many of them in all likelihood will receive more than one absentee ballot request form (ABRs) in the mail.

And they want voters to understand that those who want to vote by mail need to send only one ABR back to their county auditor’s office.

“I think there can be a little confusion so we’re really trying to get the word out that you only have to send one back,” Chickasaw County Auditor Joan Knoll said. “It doesn’t matter how many [ABRs] you send, you only get one ballot.”

Absentee ballot request forms are sent by a variety of organizations — including political parties, special interest groups and candidate election committees.

