Auditors: Voters need to make just a single absentee ballot request

Thu, 08/27/2020 - 5:00am Bob Fenske
Residents may receive numerous ballot requests
By: 
Bob Fenske

Iowa’s county auditors want potential November voters to know that many of them in all likelihood will receive more than one absentee ballot request form (ABRs) in the mail.

And they want voters to understand that those who want to vote by mail need to send only one ABR back to their county auditor’s office.

“I think there can be a little confusion so we’re really trying to get the word out that you only have to send one back,” Chickasaw County Auditor Joan Knoll said. “It doesn’t matter how many [ABRs] you send, you only get one ballot.”

Absentee ballot request forms are sent by a variety of organizations — including political parties, special interest groups and candidate election committees.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 25 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

