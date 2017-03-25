Author discusses latest book

Author Linda McCann was at the Nashua Public Library on Saturday discussing her newly released book “Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in Northeast Iowa.” McCann has been working on this book for months, talking with a dozen men who were in the CCC and finding old pictures from this federal program.The CCC operated from 1933 to 1942 nationwide and put young men to work during the Great Depression. These men were 17 to 23 years of age, not married and still lived at home with their parents. The men worked hard and received $30 a month. Of that, $25 a month would be sent home to their families while they pocketed $5 for “spending money.”— For more on this story, see the March 23 Reporter