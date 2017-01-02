Author educates on effects of global warming

Author David Thoreson visited the New Hampton Public Library last Thursday night to speak about the book that features many of his photos and journal entries from sea, Over the Horizon! Exploring the Edges of a Changing Planet.Thoreson is from Algona where he grew up and went to school but he would spend his summers in Okoboji with his grandparents.“They put me to work,” said Thoreson who told of the library they had full of nautical books. He would daydream of the far off places he found in those books when mowing and doing chores.It paid off because soon Thoreson would have sailed 65,000 miles around the planet and gone farther south than any other sailboat.“I was one of the first and only Americans to sail the Northwest Passage,” said Thoreson.Through his adventures he was able to experience the loss of polar ice for himself.For the complete story see 1/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.