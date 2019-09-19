Author to share her latest World War II book at Alta Vista Public Library

A St. Ansgar author will share her her latest historical novel set in World War II during a program at the Alta Vista Public Library this coming Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Gail Kittleson employs a handkerchief as the fabric that stitches together the stories of two women in her latest book “Until Then.”

The lead character is Dorothy, an army surgical nurse inspired by real-life Army nurse and Waterloo native Dorothy Webbeking, while the other is Marian, a fictional English mom living in London’s East End.

Her book weaves the two characters together and tells the story of not only nursing in World War II but also touches on an incident where more than 300 people were killed rushing into an air-raid shelter.

Kittleson’s appearance in Alta Vista is free and open to the public.