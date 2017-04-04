Home / News / Author tells students to never give up

Author tells students to never give up

Tue, 04/04/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Former ISU football player shares message at St. Joe’s
By: 
Brittany Stange

A former Iowa State University football player visited the St. Joseph Community School on Thursday morning to speak to students in grades 4-6 about his latest book and how he became an author.Ryan Sloth wrote his first book when he was just a young student in grade school and never would have guessed he would pursue its publication years later.Sloth played football at Iowa State University and then went on to play arena football for the Columbus Destroyers, Bakersfield Blitz and Iowa Barnstormers. He then became the defensive and special teams coach for the Barnstormers after an injury took him off the playing field.To round out his career, Sloth has also had parts in the movies “We Are Marshall,” “Leathernecks,” “The Amazing Spiderman,” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”In the winter months, he found he had a lull in his schedule which fueled his writing career.For the complete story see the 4/4/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

