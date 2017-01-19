Auxiliary donates time throughout the year

The VFW Auxiliary ladies in Nashua keep busy throughout the year and donate their time and money to many worthy causes along the way. The community always looks forward to their annual Christmas meal which they host but few know how many they help many in the community, across the state of Iowa and even people overseas.Thousands of coupons have been sent overseas throughout the years but in 2016, 31,296 coupons were sent to an Air Force Base in Roto Spain and an Army Base in Illesheim Germany. The dollar amount was $53,170.90 worth of coupons which saved families money while stationed away from home.The ladies collect, cut and organize the coupons from the Sunday papers in the area to help military families with the everyday expenses of living while stationed overseas. Nashua VFW Auxiliary ladies organize the coupons into many different categories to make it easier for the volunteers at the military bases like teeth, laundry, food, nonfood just for an example.For the complete story see the 1/19/17 Nashua Reporter.