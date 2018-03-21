Auxiliary members elect new officers

The Chickasaw County American Legion Auxiliary met at Big Ed’s Firehouse in New Hampton on Tuesday, March 13, for lunch and their meeting.

Officers for the 2018-2019 were elected and will be installed at the next meeting in September. Nancy DeSloover will be president; Joy Hall, vice president; Joanna VanDeBerg, secretary; Corrina Steinlage, treasurer; and Andrea Strottmann, chaplain.

For more on this story, see the March 20 Tribune.