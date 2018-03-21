Home / News / Auxiliary members elect new officers

Auxiliary members elect new officers

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske

The Chickasaw County American Legion Auxiliary met at Big Ed’s Firehouse in New Hampton on Tuesday, March 13, for lunch and their meeting. 
Officers for the 2018-2019 were elected and will be installed at the next meeting in September.  Nancy DeSloover will be president; Joy Hall, vice president; Joanna VanDeBerg, secretary; Corrina Steinlage, treasurer; and Andrea Strottmann, chaplain. 
For more on this story, see the March 20 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

