Auxiliary selling poppies

Each year, the American Legion and Auxiliary members raise funds through the distribution of the symbolic red poppies to support active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

New Hampton’s Poppy Day will be today [Friday], and various Auxiliary and Legion members will be at Klunder’s, Kwik Star East and West, Theisen’s, and Fareway.

Don Dixon will be contacting bank, post office, and courthouse personnel; he will also be on Main Street. Joy Hall and Andrea Strottmann will be working with Melissa Sinnwell and her sixth-grade social studies students in the afternoon.

