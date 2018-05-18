Home / News / Auxiliary selling poppies

Auxiliary selling poppies

Fri, 05/18/2018 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Staff Report

Each year, the American Legion and Auxiliary members raise funds through the distribution of the symbolic red poppies to support active-duty military, veterans, and their families.
New Hampton’s Poppy Day will be today [Friday], and various Auxiliary and Legion members will be at Klunder’s, Kwik Star East and West, Theisen’s, and Fareway. 
Don Dixon will be contacting bank, post office, and courthouse personnel; he will also be on Main Street. Joy Hall and Andrea Strottmann will be working with Melissa Sinnwell and her sixth-grade social studies students in the afternoon.
— For more on this story, see the May 18 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here