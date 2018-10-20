Award-winning lockers offer up tips

Adam Polashek is operations manager with Polashek Locker.

His parents bought the place in 1983 and celebrated 35 years in business this year. Adam and his brother Cory both work there after having grown up with the business, which employs 10 people.

Brad and Amy Neitzke co-own the Ionia Locker with their son Kyle. They have owned the business 3 1/2 years, after purchasing it from Robin and Shelly Weiss, and just finished remodel ongoing since April.

Roger and Karen Meirick co-own the Elma Locker with Roger’s first cousin, Joe and Joe’s wife Pat Meirick.

They built it new and have owned it for 12 full years; Tuesday began their 13th year in business.

All three lockers say anything sold over the counter is bought “off the truck” from a federally-inspected plant. Customers wishing to buy directly from the farmer can connect with the farmer or the locker can match them to one, then the locker can prepare the animal to custom specifications.

As for what processors and customers look for in a hog, Roger Meirick says he looks for “a big pig with a little fat on him for flavor.” Adam Polashek says customers sometimes request “outdoor raised” pork.

