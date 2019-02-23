Baby’s murder will be with those who worked it for a long time

Chickasaw County Chief Deputy Reed Palo was one of the first to arrive at the Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30, 2017, so in a way, he felt a sense of relief Tuesday morning when the second person convicted of the murder of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn was sentenced to life in prison.

And he also felt a sense of pride in the — for the lack of a better word — teamwork that he has witnessed the past 18 months.

“There are so many people who worked together,” he said after Cheyanne Harris, Sterling’s mother, received her state-mandated life sentence.

