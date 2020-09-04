Bakery gets creative to stay ahead of virus

It’s a Wednesday morning at the Kakery in New Hampton, and the smells, oh my, they’re delicious.

The bakery’s owner, Kara Denner, talks as she removes a couple of cakes from the oven.

“At the very least, we’re going to have some stories to tell our kids and grandkids,” she said. “You think you have it bad, we’ll be able to say, well, there was this one time where we couldn’t go anywhere and lived through a pandemic.”

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.