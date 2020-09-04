Home / News / Bakery gets creative to stay ahead of virus
Kakery owner and operator Kara Denner removes a cake from the oven at her business that is located at the Blue Iris in downtown New Hampton.

Bakery gets creative to stay ahead of virus

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Young business owner trying to stay positive as she worries about the toll on her business
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s a Wednesday morning at the Kakery in New Hampton, and the smells, oh my, they’re delicious.

The bakery’s owner, Kara Denner, talks as she removes a couple of cakes from the oven.

“At the very least, we’re going to have some stories to tell our kids and grandkids,” she said. “You think you have it bad, we’ll be able to say, well, there was this one time where we couldn’t go anywhere and lived through a pandemic.”

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Comment Here