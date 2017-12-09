Baltes easily wins re-election; Turkey Valley measures approved

New Hampton School Board member Damian Baltes easily won re-election to a four-year term on Tuesday as he turned back a challenge from Jennifer Heying.

Baltes received 379 votes, or 82.7 percent, while Heying garnered 77 votes in the only contested race in the area. Joe Rosonke and Tim Denner both ran unopposed for their New Hampton seats.

In Turkey Valley, two measures — one extending the district's current 67-cent Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and one that will change how residents vote for board members in the future — easily passed.

The PPEL vote was 72-9 while the measure that will give Turkey Valley three "district representatives" and two at-large representavies was approved by a 59-22 vote.

Turkey Valley's two School Board incumbents, Don Blazek and Brenda Muetherthies, both ran unopposed.

In Nashua-Plainfield, meanhile, two District 1 candidates — Rhonda Poppe and Jeff Ulrichs — ran unopposed, and Pat Lentz received 11 of the 2 write-in votes to win the District 2 seat that covers the part of the district that is in Floyd, Bremer and Butler counties.