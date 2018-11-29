Band director bestowed with NEIBA honor

One phone call can prove to change a life for the better, which was the case for Nashua-Plainfield Junior High and High School Band Director Scott Stroud 19 years ago when he was offered a job with the school district.

The band program at Nashua-Plainfield has been noticed for its musical talent many times throughout the state of Iowa and now the man behind the program will be honored on Saturday.

And others are taking notice as the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Assocation has named Stroud as the 2018 Philip Sehmann Excellence in Teaching Award recipient for the high school level. There are three levels of this award which are elementary, middle school and high school levels. This award is given in memory of Mr. Sehmann, who had a highly distinguished career as Director of Bands at Crestwood Community Schools.

