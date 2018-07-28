Home / News / Band students hone their skills at camp
New Hampton Middle School percussionists (from left) Mason Sobolik, Braelyn Rosonke, Logan Knapp and Tate Schwickerath practice with boomwhackers under direction of Jenny Adam.

Band students hone their skills at camp

Sat, 07/28/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Summer band camp provides more opportunities than during the school year for children to have fun with music, and that’s important, Middle School band director Jenny Adam says.
During the school year, New Hampton band lessons occur once a week for all grades, and whole group band occurs for 45 minutes on alternating days for middle schoolers and every day for high schoolers.
In camp, however, teachers see their students for two hours a day.
“They’re going to learn a lot in the process, but the biggest thing when they’re here is enjoying themselves and having fun,” Jenny Adam said. “It [making music] is a lifelong skill that we want them to carry on years after they’re out of school, and you aren’t going to carry it on if you don’t have fond memories to look back on.”

— For more on this story, see the July 27 Tribune

