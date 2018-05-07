Home / News / Band students putting in the time this summer

Band students putting in the time this summer

Thu, 07/05/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Even though it is summer break, students don’t stop learning music at Nashua-Plainfield. Band students in grades 6-12 have the opportunity to sign up for summer band lessons.
Students received weekly half-hour band lessons during the first three weeks of June.
During lessons, students improve their musical and technical skills through lesson book studies.
— For more on this story, see the July 12 Nashua Reporter.

