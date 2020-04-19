Band teachers adjusting to online lessons

New Hampton high school band teacher Justin Adam and middle school band teacher Jenny Adam will both admit adjusting to online schooling has been a challenge. Nevertheless, they believe they are starting to get the hang of it.

“It’s been a slow process. Trying to make the switch from 100-percent in-person classes and lessons to completely virtual has been tough. Because everyone has different internet speeds and lag times, we can’t just hop on a video chat and rehearse like we normally do,” Justin said.

“It’s going to be a lot more individual, like our lessons we do outside band rehearsal, but in a much different capacity. A lot of students are still working or have different things going on, so when we are able to connect, be it in video chat or email, it really makes me happier.”

For more on this story see the April 14 Tribune.