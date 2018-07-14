Bank Iowa to mark 20 years in city

Colleen Kruger and Marcia Kilcher couldn’t keep from laughing recently as they took a trip back in time.

Spread out in front of the two longtime Bank Iowa employees were newspaper articles and advertisements from 20 years ago when the State Bank of Lawler came to New Hampton.

“Oh my gosh, look at the hair,” Kruger said as she looked at a picture of her and four other employees “bringing in the cash” to the new facility that opened on Monday, July 27, 1998.

“It’s OK, Colleen, it was 20 years ago,” Kilcher said, “but seriously, to look back on these and realize how excited everyone was for this, it’s just so much fun. Willis had a vision and made it come true.

Willis, of course, is Willis Hansen, the longtime owner/CEO of the State Bank of Lawler. 20 years ago his dream became a reality. State Bank of Lawler opened in 1937, and in the 1940s, a branch was started in Waucoma. Fifty-some years later, New Hampton was added to the mix, and a few years later - 2006 to be exact - another location was started in Fredericksburg.

And on Wednesday, July 18, the bank and its employees will celebrate 20 years in New Hampton with a "birthday party" that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

