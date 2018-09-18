Baseball diamond project moves ahead

Work on the varsity baseball diamond at Mikkelson Park is progressing nicely, and officials say by the time the snow flies this winter, the baseball park will have a new look.

Work on the project that will lead to two new dugouts, a new concession stand and an onsite restroom kicked into high gear last week, and Chickasaw Booster Club member Kelly O’Donnell said he expects the $70,000 project to be completed sometime this fall.

“What’s going to be nice about this is that it’s going to be really fan friendly,” O’Donnell said. “The dugouts are moving down a little, and it’s going to provide great viewing for people in our box seats.”

