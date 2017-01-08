Beach Bash does it again

Brian Laures, owner of Big Ed’s Fire House in New Hampton held the sixth annual Beach Bash to End Alzheimers.

In the previous five years, Laures, the volunteers and the community have raised over 90 thousand dollars for Alzheimers research and support.

Laures wants to make sure that everyone knows that he doesn’t do this alone. “We have so many wonderful volunteers. They work all year long to make this a success. Our community really comes together for an event like this.”

Laures’ siblings are also volunteers. “We all watched our mother go through the different stages of this awful disease,” he said. “I don’t want my kids, or any kids for that matter, to have to go through what we did with our mother.”

Laures told how he would go to visit his mom and she wouldn’t know him. She would ask who he was. “It’s painful to lose a loved one twice,” said Laures. “You lose them when they can’t remember you and then ten, twelve years later, you lose them physically.”

The rest of the story may be found in the Aug. 1 Tribune.

