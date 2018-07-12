Beards do their part for 3D mammography

Collin Stephens wasn’t all that sure about this whole Most Valuable Beard thing back in early November.

Oh, the cause — raising money to bring 3D mammography to Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton — was great and Stephens has had a beard for years.

The issue was simple. To be part of the campaign, Stephens would have to first be clean shaven.

“For a guy like me from Texas, a beard is pretty nice when it comes to November in Iowa,” said Stephens, TriMark’s environmental, safety and training coordinator. “I was reading books on how to make a beard grow faster.”

