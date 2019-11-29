Being a Chickasaw is a big change for Semionov

Becoming a foreign exchange student is no easy task, but it is a childhood dream Marius Semionov wouldn’t give up on.

“It was a dream for me since I was 6 years old to come to the US because of Disney Movies, songs, etc.”

Semionov says he found a program called Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) which gives scholarships to exchange student hopefuls after “testing and challenging them,” and decided he wanted to try out.

For more on this story see the November 26 Tribune.