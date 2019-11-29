Home / News / Being a Chickasaw is a big change for Semionov
Sports has been a distraction for Marius Semionov, keeping his mind off being so far away from loved ones.

Being a Chickasaw is a big change for Semionov

Fri, 11/29/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Moldova native will miss many things when he leaves the US
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Becoming a foreign exchange student is no easy task, but it is a childhood dream Marius Semionov wouldn’t give up on. 

“It was a dream for me since I was 6 years old to come to the US because of Disney Movies, songs, etc.”

Semionov says he found a program called Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) which gives scholarships to exchange student hopefuls after “testing and challenging them,” and decided he wanted to try out. 

For more on this story see the November 26 Tribune.

