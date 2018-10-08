Beneficiary of settlement to receive modest weekly check

Former Sheriff Todd Miller injured his shoulder after falling on ice about Feb. 25, 2015.

In order to avoid litigation, Chickasaw County and the Heartland Insurance-Risk Management pool have reached a settlement for workers’ compensation relating to what the document called the “alleged injury date.”

The lump sum payment of $80,000 “represents the only and final award the claimant shall ever receive with respect to the claimed work … injuries herein,” states the settlement, filed July 5, 2018, with the Workers Compensation Commission, provided by the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office.

The county belongs to a group of 10 counties known as the Heartland Risk “pool” from where the settlement payment comes.

The claimant will not see all of that, however.

