Beneficiary of settlement to receive modest weekly check

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Former Sheriff Todd Miller injured his shoulder after falling on ice about Feb. 25, 2015.
In order to avoid litigation, Chickasaw County and the Heartland Insurance-Risk Management pool have reached a settlement for workers’ compensation relating to what the document called the “alleged injury date.”
The lump sum payment of $80,000 “represents the only and final award the claimant shall ever receive with respect to the claimed work … injuries herein,” states the settlement, filed July 5, 2018, with the Workers Compensation Commission, provided by the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office.
The county belongs to a group of 10 counties known as the Heartland Risk “pool” from where the settlement payment comes.
The claimant will not see all of that, however.
