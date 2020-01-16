Benefit planned for ‘superhero’

Parker Poor has been beating the odds his whole life, and he’s done so with a smile that, in a word, is infectious.

Now his friends want to give back to the Turkey Valley High School senior who has impacted so many lives with his grit, determination and, yes, that grin that lights up a room.

So on Sunday, Jan. 26, they will gather for “Parker’s Superheroes” at the Waucoma Event Center to raise funds to help the family with mounting medical expenses and items that are not covered by insurance.

