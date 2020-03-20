Bennett Pharmacy customers will need to use curbside pickup or delivery for prescriptions

Bennett Pharmacy in New Hampton will maintain pharmacy access, but beginning on Saturday, those receiving prescriptions will have to do so by either the pharmacy’s “curbside pickup” or Bennett’s free delivery services.

Bennett received permission from the New Hampton City Council earlier this week to block off several parking stalls on the west side of North Chestnut Avenue to make a “drive-up lane.”

But the pharmacy decided it needed to take extra steps to minimize the potential transmission of Coronavirus COVID-19 to its staff and community, and shared why it was not allowing the public into the store in a press release.

“As a small-town pharmacy,” the statement read, “we must take precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to our employees so we are able to remain in operation to serve New Hampton and surrounding communities now and in the event of a local COVID-19 outbreak.”

Those who need to pick up prescriptions can call 641-394-4156, and pharmacy employees will help customers make arrangements.

Delivery drivers will refrain from entering homes, and customers will be contacted by phone prior to their delivery drop off.

Those who want over-the-counter and other non-prescription items added to their delivery or curbside pickup, can do so when they call their prescription in or use the pharmacy’s mobile app.