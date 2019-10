Pastor Peter Faugstad has more than just a casual interest in the Bethany Lutheran College Chamber Orchestra.

It may have something to do with the director, Benjamin Faugstad.

“Ben is my brother, but I don’t call him professor,” quipped the pastor of Redeemer, Saude and Jerico Lutheran Churches.

The Orchestra will be performing at all three churches this weekend.

For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.