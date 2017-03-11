Bid opening delayed until Nov. 21

New Hampton Community Schools’ officials will have to wait an extra 12 days to find out what kind of bids they will receive for the $19.415 million construction project.

Officials from Facilities Cost Management Group recommended the district push back its “bid-opening date,” which was originally set for next Thursday, after contractors asked for more time to finalize their bids, but Superintendent Jay Jurrens said Wednesday afternoon he believes in the long run the delay will benefit the district.

“I understand people who are anxious to see what we’re going to get,” he said, “but at the same time, the more questions we can answer, the more interest we can spark in the bidding process, the better it’s going to be for us as far as getting lower bids.”

Bids will now be opened on Nov. 21, and Jurrens said he expects the School Board to hold a special meeting the following week to award the winning bid.

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.