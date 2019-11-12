Home / News / Biden stop makes waves across nation
Former U.S. Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shares a laugh with the audience who attended his campaign event last Thursday in New Hampton, which ended up making national news when Biden and a retired farmer got into a heated exchange about Biden’s age and the employment of one of Biden’s sons in the Ukraine.

Biden stop makes waves across nation

Wed, 12/11/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Former VP’s pitch to voters overshadowed by heated exchange with retired farmer
By: 
Bob Fenske

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivered his talking points — ranging from making healthcare more affordable to cutting prescription drug prices to the Trump Administration’s failure to promote renewable fuels to the need to take on climate change.

That and the obligatory photo taking took about 87 minutes of his 90-minute stop in New Hampton on Thursday.

It’s the other three minutes, however, that captured the attention of the nation and put Chickasaw County’s largest city on the map, so to speak.

For more on this story see the December 10 Tribune.

