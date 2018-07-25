Big Brothers Big Sisters opens office in city

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa has opened its new office in New Hampton, at 25 ½ E. Main St. (above Office World), and aims to expand its one-to-one mentoring program in Chickasaw County.

New Hampton resident Sara Noehl joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa as the program manager for Chickasaw County.

She is experienced in working collaboratively with multiple organizations and in child development, is passionate about her work with children, and sees this as a lifelong career path. Most recently she served as a caseworker for Lutheran Services in Iowa the past five years.

— For more on this story, see the July 24 New Hampton Tribune.