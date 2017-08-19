The big deal? It’s this girl!

Madison Kolbet stood near the sweet corn field and wondered aloud.

“I really don’t know what the big deal is,” the New Hampton High School sophomore said. “I mean when people need help, you help them, right?”

So before she and Grant Anderson presented a check for $1,000 to New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer on Monday, Anderson had to take a few minutes to tell the story and laud Kolbet’s generosity.

Each year, Anderson sets aside part of his sweet corn crop for a fundraiser.

But his field had some unwelcome visitors last week in the days leading up to the sale.

“Let’s just say I had some furry friends who didn’t do us any favors,” he said. “I knew Madison had been selling and I hated to ask — I mean she’s doing this for a for-profit project — but I asked anyway.”

