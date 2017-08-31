Big Four Fair hoping the forecast holds

If it’s the week before the Big Four Fair, we can give you one ironclad guarantee: Big Four Fair Secretary Nancy Hillesheim and her fellow board members are Weather Channel fans.

“I always laugh because there’s nothing I can do about it,” Hillesheim said, “but the first thing I do in the morning is check the weather for this weekend.”

She paused and laughed.

“Not that there’s a thing I can do about it.”

Still, she knows how important weather is to the five-day fair that kicks off today [Thursday] with Entry Day and really kicks into high gear on Friday.

The annual fair was started in the late 1890s as a way to bring together the residents of Chickasaw, Butler, Bremer and Floyd counties, and continues today as an open fair that attracts not only competitors from those four counties but from elsewhere as well.



