A chuckwagon race gets off to a wild start.

Big Four has plenty to crow about

Wed, 09/11/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Final chuckwagon races, almost perfect weather help Big Four draw huge crowds
By: 
Jennifer Lantz and Bob Fenske

Nancy Hillesheim had a one-word answer when she was asked about this weekend’s Big Four Fair.

“Overwhelming.”

And the longtime Big Four Fair Board secretary meant that in a positive way as the annual Labor Day weekend drew huge crowds throughout its four-day run that came to an end with the last Iowa-Minnesota chuckwagon races that will ever be run at the Nashua fairgrounds.

“I think the races, knowing it was the last time, helped our crowds,” she said, “but we had almost perfect fair weather, hardly any rain, not too hot, not too cold … it was just about perfect. We can’t thank people enough for giving our fair a try, and they found out we had something for everyone.”

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

