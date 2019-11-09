Big Four has plenty to crow about

Nancy Hillesheim had a one-word answer when she was asked about this weekend’s Big Four Fair.

“Overwhelming.”

And the longtime Big Four Fair Board secretary meant that in a positive way as the annual Labor Day weekend drew huge crowds throughout its four-day run that came to an end with the last Iowa-Minnesota chuckwagon races that will ever be run at the Nashua fairgrounds.

“I think the races, knowing it was the last time, helped our crowds,” she said, “but we had almost perfect fair weather, hardly any rain, not too hot, not too cold … it was just about perfect. We can’t thank people enough for giving our fair a try, and they found out we had something for everyone.”

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.