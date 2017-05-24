Bike Rodeo is success with St. Joe’s kids

Bike safety is incredibly important with summer around the corner and kids becoming active so this time it St. Joseph Community School students that were able to take part in a bike rodeo.

Regional Safe Routes to School Coordinator Ashley Christensen held the bike rodeo for students in preschool through second grade on Monday.

“Students learn lessons that could one day save their life,” said Christensen.

Lessons are important for kids to know now while biking, but also later in life while driving.

Some of the lessons that were taught on Monday include which side of the road to ride on, hand signals, trail manners, bike helmets and more.

Thanks to local funding organizations, any student that was in need of a helmet received one free of charge at the bike rodeo.