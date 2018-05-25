Bike rodeo winners named

Nashua-Plainfield elementary students rode their bikes to school to participate in the annual Bike Rodeo. The Nashua Police Department turned the parking lot into a course for the children to practice riding safely.

Beforehand, the department shared about the rules of the road to make sure everyone had fun while riding. Hand signals and road signs were learned and bike helmets handed out.

The third-graders were the last class to enjoy the beautiful day cycling, but the wait was worth it since each boy and girl were entered into a drawing for a new bike.

— For more on this story, see the May 24 Nashua Reporter.