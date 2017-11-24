Black Friday Weekend gives boost to area business

You probably won’t see mobs of crazed people breaking down doors and beating each other up over the last $10 DVD Player here, but Black Friday is a big deal in New Hampton, too.

“Usually there will be some people waiting for us to open,” said Brian Kellogg, manager of Theisen’s in New Hampton. “It’s nothing like what they show on TV, but it’s definitely a huge day.”

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and widely considered the beginning of the holiday shopping season. Use of the name Black Friday to refer to the day reportedly began in Philadelphia in the 1950s. In accounting, business losses have traditionally been recorded in red ink and profits or gains in black ink. Many retailers would find themselves "in the red” by fall but would be boosted back “into the black” by the holiday shopping season. Thus the name Black Friday.

“Electronics and toys drive it the most,” said one area retail manager. “That’s what typically gets people out looking for bargains.”

The most popular shopping weekend of the year, many retailers reserve their deepest discounts and best sales for this weekend. Theisen’s is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m the rest of the weekend.

