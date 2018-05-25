Home / News / Blast from the past with Battle of Old Bradford

Blast from the past with Battle of Old Bradford

Fri, 05/25/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

“Shoot at will” and “fire” were just some of the commands yelled on the battlefield last weekend at the Old Bradford Pioneer Museum and Village annual Civil War re-enactment.
Even though the war was done 150 years ago, to be there felt like stepping into a time machine to watch firsthand how national unity was won.
The smell of gun powder and campfires were only a few of the reasons why hundreds of people came out to see the Civil War re-enactors roaming the grounds. These men, women and children showed the way life used to be before phones and modern housing.
— For more on this story, see the May 24 Nashua Reporter.

