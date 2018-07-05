Blaze claims shop south of golf course

A Sunday morning fire claimed a building that served as a shop about a mile south of the New Hampton Golf and Country Club.

New Hampton firefighters were called to the home of Darel and Tina Reicks just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, and when they arrived the building was fully engulfed.

“Our big concern was the house, which is probably 50 feet from the building,” New Hampton Fire Chief Steve Geerts said, “but he had gotten water on the roof right away so he was already taking care of it. We knew the building was too far gone and we just didn’t want it to spread.”

The Lawler Fire Department provided mutual aid and that the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad and Chickasaw Ambulance Service were on the scene.

