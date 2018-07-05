Home / News / Blaze claims shop south of golf course
Fire engulfs a shop owned by Darel and Tina Reicks that is located a mile south of the New Hampton Golf and Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Tina Reicks)

Blaze claims shop south of golf course

Mon, 05/07/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

A Sunday morning fire claimed a building that served as a shop about a mile south of the New Hampton Golf and Country Club.
New Hampton firefighters were called to the home of Darel and Tina Reicks just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, and when they arrived the building was fully engulfed.
“Our big concern was the house, which is probably 50 feet from the building,” New Hampton Fire Chief Steve Geerts said, “but he had gotten water on the roof right away so he was already taking care of it. We knew the building was too far gone and we just didn’t want it to spread.”
The Lawler Fire Department provided mutual aid and that the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad and Chickasaw Ambulance Service were on the scene.
— For more on this story, see the May 8 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here