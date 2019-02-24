Blizzard warning ends, but travel still not recommended

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann was adamant Sunday when it came to the blizzard that was wreaking havoc on the area.

“Travei is absolutely not recommended — and I will have that in all caps on social media,” he said, “and people just need to stay home. The conditions are horrendous. Actually, they’re worse that that. There’s zero visibility. Roads are drifted shut. Just stay home. I can’t say it enough.”

His message was the same Sunday night after the blizzard warning expired, only to be replaced by a wind chill advisory as temperaturs are expected to drop below zero Sunday night.

Winds that had gusted to more than 50 miles per hour during the day Sunday were diminishing, yet still strong Sunday night.

The county pulled its plows off the roads, and they won’t return until Monday. “This is going to take a while to clean up,” Hemann said.

Scores of motorists were stranded and both motels in New Hamtpon filled to capacity during the day on Sunday. Trinity Lutheran Church opened its doors as an emergency shelter, and Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director Jeff Bernatz said by 7 p.m. there were more than two dozen people at the church.

Meanwhile, New Hampton, Turkey Valley and Nashua-Plainfield all called off classes for Monday.

