Block learning challenges

Winter weather slowed progress in special block classes during the “Midmester Academy” at New Hampton Middle School, but nevertheless, classes persisted. The “Midmester Academy” began Feb. 7, and as of Friday, student had missed three days of classes, and late starts canceled two additional blocks.

Outdoor air temperatures that hovered around zero Friday caused cancellation of activities such as burning down a pressboard house in “Disaster Zone” with Jason Rude and ice skating with Jeff Monteith.

The program allows students a chance to dive into their interests in the form of electives but using core concepts from math, science and English. Block scheduling in this case means students spend two weeks in three, 75-minute blocks while continuing gym, music, art and homeroom. The program stemmed from a 2016 faculty site visit to Spirit Lake.

