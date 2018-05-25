Blown motor will delay pool opening

The concern all along has been that a $725,000 renovation project would delay the season opener for the New Hampton Municipal Pool.

It turns out those worries were for naught; instead, it’s a 15-year-old motor that will delay the pool opening, which was scheduled for Saturday, until at least Monday.

“We basically have one pump for the water filters, to treat the pool and heat it, and the motor on that pump went out,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said, “and these things cost enough, you just don’t have a spare sitting on the shelf.”

