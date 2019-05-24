Blue-versus-Gray time

War broke out on Saturday afternoon at Old Bradford Pioneer Village and Museum, while the public watched the Union and Confederate soldiers battling out on the battlefield during Civil War 2019.

The Civil War reenactments have been taking place at the museum for 10 years, and every year, the group holds an educational and fun weekend of events for those who attend.

The weekend started on Friday with Kids Day, when students from across the area traveled to the museum to learn about history live. The students had the chance to talk to the reenactors about what it was like for cannon operators, medics and families during war time.

The camp opened on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for the public with a flag raising ceremony, military drill and a Women in the Civil War program before the battle began. During the battle, narrator Dick Pohorsky told interesting facts about what happened during the war era.

“They put me behind the microphone now since I am too old to run around the field,” said Pohorsky. He has been involved for over 25 years and even has helped in Hollywood films for the authenticity of the war and has been in movies about the war himself.

— For more on this story, see the May 23 Report